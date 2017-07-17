Bella Hadid Goes Braless In Sexy White Tank: Trend Goals

Bella Hadid turned the NYC streets into her very own runway on July 17! The model opted to go braless in an all-white ensemble and showed off her breasts in a see-through tank top; keeping the ‘free-the-nipple’ trend alive and well!

Bella Hadid, 20, stunned on the streets of New York City on July 17, when she stepped out in an all-white outfit; which debuted her nipples in a see-through tank! The model went braless in a white beater and even showed off a new hairstyle. Bella ran her hands through her new light-brown bob, while she made her way through the streets in ripped white jeans and matching booties. The red carpet killer continued to set trends with her braless look, and we’re officially obsessed! Catch a better look at Bella’s street style, below!

Although Bella continued to generate shock value around her wild fashion, this wasn’t the first time we spotted her going braless. In fact, she just went topless for V magazine issue 108, July 6! Bella posed in nothing but a short pair of Guess denim shorts and an open denim jacket [also by Guess]. In the photos — which were shot by famed photog, Terry Richardson — she was covered in stunning Bulgari diamonds. Just before that, Bella also went topless for a separate photoshoot in Italy! Talk about sexy!

And, Bella’s not the only celeb who’s rocked the braless trend. Her best friend, Kendall Jenner, 21, and sister, Gigi, 21, are veterans when it comes to wearing see-through tops. The group of model BFFs have been photographed baring their breasts in sheer mesh, spandex, and printed tops — all see-through, of course. So, we know where to look when we want to stay current on all of the hottest Hollywood trends!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about the braless trend in Hollywood? Who rocks it the best?