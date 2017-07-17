Sister Showdown: Bella & Gigi Hadid Rock Same White Tank — Who Wore It Better?

Two of our favorite supermodel sisters, Bella & Gigi Hadid, rocked the same exact white tank top & they both looked super sexy. Who do you think wore it better? VOTE.

Bella, 20, and Gigi Hadid, 22, just landed themselves in a sister showdown and we’re obsessed with their sexy outfits. The supermodel sisters both opted to wear the same exact white tank top and we can’t decide who wore it better. While Bella opted to go braless under her tank, pairing it with white pants, Gigi wore hers with a bralette and jeans. Who do you think rocked the sheer white tank top better? VOTE.

Gigi was the first to wear the white tank top just recently in NYC, and she paired the racer-front tank with high-waisted acid wash flare jeans, a pair of yellow lens sunnies, and bright yellow Dr Martens boots. Instead of going braless under the tank, Gigi wore a sheer bralette. Not only were we obsessed with her outfit, we loved her gorgeous and fresh new blowout.

Bella stepped out in NYC on July 17th, wearing the same exact tank, all while flaunting a brand new hairstyle and blowout, just like Gigi. We had to do a double take at first because both sisters look exactly alike in these two outfits. Bella switched up her look a bit, though. Instead of wearing blue jeans, Bella opted for an all-white ensemble and rocked a pair of high-waisted white jeans with hole on the knees. She paired her look with white leather heeled booties, and accessorized with a black purse. Unlike Gigi, Bella went completely braless under the sheer white tank, flashing her chest, and you can clearly see her nipples.

Either way, both sisters looked gorgeous in their sexy white tanks and we can’t decide who wore it better. What do you guys think? VOTE.