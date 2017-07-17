‘Game Of Thrones’: Arya’s Vicious Revenge Shows Why She’s The Best Stark

The North remembers, and so does Arya. In the ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 premiere, Arya wiped out an entire house in an epic act of revenge. This is why she’s by far the best Stark and always will be.

Arya doesn’t wait for justice, she makes her own. In the opening scene of the season 7 premiere, Arya used Walder Frey’s own face to call all of House Frey together one last time. She poisoned them all with wine after giving an powerful speech about the Starks and the Red Wedding. She allows a servant girl and Walder Frey’s ninth wife, Kitty, to live and says to her, “When people ask you what happened here, tell them the North remembers. Tell them winter came for House Frey.”

What a speech. This moment gave me chills. I stood up and cheered for my girl. Arya looked calm, cool, and collected as her murder spree went down. When the men of House Frey were lying on the floor, Arya looked content. Ever since her mother, brother, and sister-in-law were savagely murdered in season 3’s The Red Wedding, Arya’s had revenge on her mind. While there’s nothing she can ultimately do to bring her family back, at least she can do something about it. Everything came full circle for the Starks and the Freys.

I love that Arya didn’t just kill Walder Frey and then went along her merry way. She made sure the rest of House Frey was completely obliterated. They all played a part in killing off Starks, and they deserved to get their karma. Now she’s coming for Cersei, but I have a feeling that killing Cersei is not going be as easy as killing off House Frey.

Arya is a savage, and that’s why I’m completely obsessed with her. Sansa’s always been my #1 Stark, but Arya’s now taken her place. Sansa pouted her way through much of the season 7 premiere, with Lady Lyanna Mormont kicking butt and taking names more than Sansa. Arya is a woman of action, while Sansa is a woman of words. The dead Starks deserved to be avenged, and I’m so glad Arya was the one able to do it.

The only thing that worries me is that Arya loves killing too much. Instead of returning home to Winterfell, she’s going to King’s Landing to mark more names off her kill list. The Starks need to band together now more than ever, and Arya’s off doing her own thing and likely causing more trouble for the Stark family. All of this is not just about the revenge for her, she likes the bloodshed. The world works in mysterious ways, and Arya could very well end up dead because of her actions. I hope not, but people have died for doing less drastic things.

Game of Thrones season 7 airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Arya’s latest revenge? Do you think she’s gone too far? Let us know!