Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt Have ‘Secret Rendezvous’ Place To See Kids, Source Reveals

Yes, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have a top secret place they meet, a source close to the former family tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. We’ve got all the details on this new development in their relationship.

Angelina Jolie, 42, is having a hard time seeing the home she once shared with estranged husband, Brad Pitt, 53. Because she can’t bring herself to face it, a source close to them tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she set up a secret rendezvous place for dropping off the kids. According to the source, it’s only “a few blocks” from the house they once all shared, and it’s hitting Angelina pretty hard. “Angelina struggles with going to her old home so she and Brad have set up a secret rendezvous location a few blocks from Brad’s home where Angelina can drop off and pick up the kids during Brad’s visitations,” the source concludes.

“Angelina has a lot of memories which make her feel emotional and she can no longer bear the sight of the home where she raised her children,” the source explained. “In order to avoid the painful, uncomfortable situation, Angelina and Brad have compromised by setting up this meeting point near the home.” It’s really sad to hear that Angelina is having trouble coping with her former family home, but we’re glad to hear that she and Brad have figured a way around it. Hopefully, one day, Angelina will be able to return to the home in order to pick up her children or even join them for a family dinner. We’re keeping our fingers crossed!

What’s more interesting about Brad and Angelina’s exchange point is that the source confirmed they’ve been seeing each other. It may only be for a few minutes, but it sounds like they are definitely coming face-to-face occasionally. “Their secret meet up spot is by a pet store, a short drive from Brad’s home, where Angelina used to live with all of the kids when they were still a family,” the source explained. “The location is also a short drive, only a mile or two, from Angelina’s new home with the kids, in Los Feliz, so the rendezvous spot is both convenient and necessary.”

