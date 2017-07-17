Aaron Carter: Shocking First Photos of Distraught Star Being Arrested — See Pics

The first wild photos of Aaron Carter’s disturbing arrest in Georgia on July 15 have just been released. See pics of the crazy moment here.

Yikes! Aaron Carter, 29, was arrested for a DUI in Georgia on July 15 and now photos of the shocking incident have been released. SEE THE PICS HERE. Both photos show Aaron and the police in front of an Auto Zone and in one photo, the blond star is looking straight into the camera as a police officer is seen searching what appears to be a wallet set on top of a car in the background. Since the now infamous night, the singer has threatened to sue the police after saying they never saw him driving behind the wheel and therefore had no right to arrest him. Aaron refused a breathalyzer and testing of his blood and urine to prove if he was intoxicated or not at the scene and Habersham County deputies searched through both his and his girlfriend, Madison Parker‘s belongings. Aaron blames the entire arrest on the fact that he’s famous and is not backing down in proving his innocence. See some of Aaron’s most memorable photos here!

News spread about Aaron’s arrest after he had to cancel his concert in Kansas City citing “transportation issues” as the initial reason. Once the headlines branched out, however, Aaron took to Twitter to state his case with a post of thanks and apologies. It didn’t take long for the troubled star’s brother Nick Carter, 37, of Backstreet Boys fame to tweet out his support for his little brother but Aaron wasn’t having it. He slammed Nick for his public post and doubted his sincerity saying if he really cared he would have called him.

This isn’t the first time Aaron has had tough times. Back in Nov. 2013 he had to file for bankruptcy due to owing $3.5 million in taxes from the money he made when he was at the height of his success. He luckily settled the debt a year later in 2014 and released his latest music EP entitled LØVË in Feb. 2017. He started his most recent tour in Jan. 2017 and despite the current circumstances, he will continue with his last scheduled show in Birmingham, AL on July 17.

