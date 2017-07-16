Jodie Whittaker: 5 Things To Know About ‘Doctor Who’s 1st Female Time Lord

The Doctor is in and SHE may not be who you expected. On July 16, the BBC revealed that ‘Doctor Who’s 13th Doctor will actually be a woman, actress Jodie Whittaker. Here’s everything you need to know about the new female Time Lord fans are already in love with!

1. Jodie Whittaker will be playing the Thirteenth Doctor on Doctor Who and the first female Doctor EVER. For months people have been wondering who will take over for Peter Capaldi as the next Time Lord when his four year run on the series ends during the Christmas special later this year. Now, thanks to an epic reveal teaser the BBC released following Wimbledon on July 16, we know Jodie will be the Doctor’s new form come the regeneration. The fact Jodie is a woman is HUGE news because up until now the Doctor has always been a white male, ever since the series began in the ’60s!

2. Jodie is already big in the British film and TV industries. The 35-year-old actress has appeared on programs like Broadchurch, Black Mirror and movies like Attack the Block.

3. Jodie is a British native. Jodie may not be a man, but true to form, she is British — something she has in common with all 12 of of the other Doctors. She was born in Skelmanthorpe, West Yorkshire England.

4. Jodie began her acting career in a very traditional way. Jodie made her first professional acting appearance in The Storm at Shakespeare’s Globe in 2005. She has since continued to do theater productions like Enemies and A Gaggle of Saints.

5. She doesn’t have any public social media profiles. It looks like it’s gonna be hard for Doctor Who fans to connect personally with Jodie at the moment because she doesn’t have a strong social media presence. Hopefully that will change soon as we can’t wait to find out more about her!

