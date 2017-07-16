Roger Federer Vs. Marin Cilic Live Stream: Watch The Wimbledon Men’s Final Online

Wimbledon closes out with an epic finale that sees Roger Federer chase after his eighth title. He faces Marin Cilic on July 16 at 9:00 AM ET so fans better tune in to see tennis’s best go head to head!

The Roger Federer comeback tour continues! After suffering a knee injury that put him on the shelf for most of 2016, the 35-year-old tennis superstar has rebounded to win the 2017 Australian Open. He now will compete for his eighth Wimbledon title. He faces the man who he beat in the 2016 Wimbledon quarterfinals, Marin Cilic, 28. Will the man some consider the greatest male tennis player clinch another Major? Or will Marin score his second major tournament victory in his career? Tennis fans better tune into this match to see who wins.

Roger made it to the 2017 final after a hard-fought victory against Tomas Berdych, 31, in the semifinals. Roger got by, going 7-6(4), 7-6(4), 6-4 over the Czech superstar. Roger kept his flawless streak alive, as he hasn’t dropped a single set at Wimbledon. He’s come close, yes, but somehow, Roger comes through in the clutch. Can’t almost believe it’s true again,” he said after securing his spot in his 11th Wimbledon final, according to ESPN.

“This guy doesn’t seem like he’s getting any older or slowing down,” Tomas said, extending his respect to the man who defeated him. “He’s just proving his greatness in our sport.” If Roger were to win his 19th Grand Slam major, he wouldn’t just become the winningest male player at Wimbledon (breaking the three-way tie between him, Pete Sampras, 45, and William Rensaw), he would become the oldest man to ever win Wimbledon in the Open Area. As it is, he’s the oldest male finalist in more than 40 years – Ken Rosewall was 39 when he made the finale in 1974.

"That's one of those ones that really only Federer plays" Game-changing reactions…#FeelWimbledon pic.twitter.com/Nvu5GYUpmr — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2017

While Roger is the favorite, he’s got his hands full. Marin reached his first Wimbledon final by eliminating the American Sam Querrey, 29, in four sets. Marin went 6-7(6), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-5, netting victory with 25 aces and, what ESPN called, terrific returning. I don’t think it was anything that didn’t work for Sam. It was more Marin locking in and getting a good read on Sam’s serve,” said Craig Boynton, Sam’s coach, said after the loss. “I haven’t seen someone return Sam’s serve like that in a long time.” Will Marin serve Roger some disappointment, or will Federer finish first again?

Who do you want to win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Roger will reign supreme or will Marin make off with the title?