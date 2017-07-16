Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards Live Stream: Watch The Slime-tastic Event Online

Get ready to see some of your favorite sports stars get slimed! The 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards takes place on July 16 at 8:00 PM ET so find out how to watch every slime-covered moment!

You know what you get when you take the biggest and brightest names in sports, put them in the UCLA Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles and add about a gazillion gallons of slime? You get one heck of a night, as the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards celebrates the best athletes in the world in the messiest way possible! Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks is hosting for the third year in a row, and with stars like Serena Williams, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Simone Biles all up for awards, anything can happen.

Actually, one thing is for certain. It’s going to get messy. “It’s going to be slimy, wild and it’s going to be impactful,” Russell told The Hollywood Reporter. “There may be another football player here that comes out with me at some point, there may be a few of them, but this one in particular, he may come out and do a cool little challenge. …There will be lots of surprises, but it wouldn’t be a surprise if I told you too much.”

In addition to having categories like King and Queen of Swag, Best Cannon (which puts Serena’s arm up against stars like Aaron Rodgers of the NFL, Andy Murray of professional Tennis, and Max Scherzer of Major League Baseball) Clutch Player of the Year and Sickest Moves, the 2017 ceremony will also honor Michael Phelps with the legend award. “I have slimed Kobe Bryant before and now this year, another legend, which is Michael Phelps,” Russell said, who seems thrilled that he gets another chance to make a giant, neon-green mess.

“The first time I was ever here was after my rookie year, and I won best newcomer,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “I remember Michael Strahan was the host at that time, and I specifically said to my right-hand person, ‘I hope I could host it next year.’ Next thing you know, two months later, they ended up calling and asking if I wanted to host for the first time.” While there are still plenty of surprises to the broadcast, it was pre-taped on July 13. If fans are too eager to wait, they can check out the full list of winners. Or, they could just watch the show.

