Tiny Convinced Marriage To T.I. Is Back On Track After Romantic B-Day Trip, Says Source

T.I., 36, loves to treat Tameka “Tiny” Harris to the finer things! The two are sparking romance rumors yet again, since T.I. spoiled Tiny with some exquisite champagne and a gorgeous flower arrangement on her 42nd birthday. The dynamic duo even jetted off to St. Lucia for some alone time and she’s been enjoying every second of their exotic getaway. “This is the happiest Tiny has been in months,” a source close to the reality star tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tiny thought she’d lost T.I. for good, but out of no where he’s coming back hard.” See pics of Tiny and T.I., here.

Tiny and T.I. looked absolutely blissful while soaking up the sun on their exotic getaway. The Xscape songstress showed off her bikini body in a sheer bejeweled two-piece while getting cozy with TIP. “They agreed not to talk about the divorce while they’re in St. Lucia because it only leads to fighting, but as far as Tiny is concerned, their marriage is back on track,” our insider dished. He’s going above and beyond to make his estranged wife feel special, and his sweet gestures are clearly appreciated! Tiny proudly shared his thoughtful gifts with the world on video, saying, “Thank U Big Daddy.” TIP even gushed over his longtime love with the sweetest message ever.

“As a couple, we’ve experienced some of the greatest moments in our lives together & burnt a hole in a bunch of big bags of money, in some of the most beautiful places in the world,” T.I. wrote alongside an adorable throwback pic. “We have 7 amazing kids who all have enough skills, smarts, talent and ability to take care of us in our old age…In my eyes, we didn’t break up, we EVOLVED into something unconditional. A relationship that supersedes fidelity, physical presence, or any other disagreement we may have faced.”

Tiny filed for divorce from her husband of seven years, T.I., in Dec. 2016, but in recent months, the exes have reignited romance rumors. The two even held hands on stage while she serenaded him during Xscape’s concert in Detroit on July 4. He held baby Heiress, 1, while Tiny showed off her vocal prowess and it was too cute. At least TIP and Tiny always put family first no matter what!

