Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Steph Curry! After winning Favorite Male Athlete, the Warriors superstar was caught dancing around his room in a hilarious SpongeBob SquarePants costume.

Who better than Steph Curry, 29, to win Favorite Male Athlete? The Golden State Warriors legend led his team to victory against former champions Cleveland Cavaliers in the 2017 NBA Finals, and now he’s reaping all the benefits at the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. Hundreds of athletes gathered on the UCLA campus in Los angeles to get slimed in front of a live audience, but when they announced Steph as the winner, he was no where to be seen. His kids, Ryan and Riley, looked super confused and upset as they looked around the auditorium. That’s when something truly unexpected happened.

Russell Wilson, the event’s host, took charge and played a hilarious video of himself sneaking into the basketballer’s bedroom. He spots Steph sleeping in a freakin’ SpongeBob SqaurePants costume (see below)! Quite frankly, he looks better in his Warriors jersey. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback can’t help but troll Steph for his bizarre outfit but then confesses to something pretty embarrassing. HE OWNS A SPONGEBOB SUIT, TOO! The exact same one! Hmmm…what does LeBron James think about that? Could he possibly have a Squidward Tentacles costume? Does Kevin Durant have Patrick Star hanging in his closet secretly?

Grouped with other all-stars, Steph was definitely in a tough category. Cristiano Ronaldo, Dale Earnheardt Jr., Kris Byrant, Tom Brady, and NBA frenemy LeBron were also nominated for Favorite Male Athlete. As for Favorite Female Athlete, Alex Morgan, Katie Ledecky, Mikaela Shiffrin, Nneka Ogwumike, and Serena Williams are eligible, but it was gymnast Simone Biles who snagged the win. Major congratulations to everyone who’s won an award so far!

Turned on the KCA just in time to see Steph Curry win best male athlete… should make for some good gifs next year at least #Spongebob 😂 pic.twitter.com/OtNUvfg4BL — Nick Tabar (@DJNickAtKnight) July 17, 2017

HollywoodLifers, who did you want to win Favorite Male Athlete? Tell us!