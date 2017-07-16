Selena Gomez Sips Champagne With Friends As The Weeknd Swoons Over Her Beauty

Selena Gomez, we have never seen you so bubbly! Sel recently took her gal pals out for a day of fun while The Weeknd was on tour and the adorable video of her and the girls enjoying champagne is too cute to handle!

Selena Gomez, 24, has been finding the most interesting ways to kill time till her bae The Weeknd, 27, gets back from his tour — but this has got to be the absolute cutest. On July 15, the “It Ain’t Me” songstress took to social media to share an adorable clip of herself and her friends clinking gorgeous crystal champagne flutes while seated together in the back of what appears to be an old fashioned car with an open roof. Say what? The girls cheered with glasses filled with what we can only imagine was very expensive bubbly, as Selena held up her phone to record the moment. So cute!

It seems Selena (who had been in Sacramento, California) and her buddies felt like getting a little dressed up, as she is rocking a flowing ensemble with a plunging neckline and puffy sleeves while the friend seated beside her dons a similar white outfit. Selena completed the ensemble by pulling her long raven locks up into a high messy ponytail. Um, okay, was the goal to totally exude unreal levels of decadence? Those lucky girls!

But while Selena was having so much fun with her gal pals, The Weeknd was off in Paris working — all the while thinking of her. The singer took to social media on the same day as Selena shared her sweet outing with the ladies, to share a snap of one of Selena’s Vogue magazine covers bragging about his girlfriend’s insane beauty. OMG. Can you feel the love right there? How off the charts adorable is that? Click here to see Selena and The Weeknd’s cutest moments.

IG: Selena with friends! pic.twitter.com/U00HyyqbGm — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) July 15, 2017

IG | theweeknd via Instagram stories: pic.twitter.com/SUyvLWuB43 — Selena Gomez News (@SelenaHQ) July 16, 2017

