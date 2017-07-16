Roger Federer Wins Men’s Wimbledon Final: Crushes Marin Cilic In Huge Match

Everyone’s sentimental favorite Roger Federer played in his 11th Wimbledon final and he came away victorious in an epic match against Croatia’s Marin Cilic on July 16. We’ve got more on Roger’s huge win.

What an incredible finale to 2017’s Wimbledon tournament, as Roger Federer, 35, went into the match with his 11th trip to the finals while Marin Cilic, 28, made his very first career appearance. The English grass court has always been the Swiss legend’s greatest surface, and he was looking for his eighth win and he got it. At the All England Tennis Club, Roger took down Marin as the crowd cheered him to a 6-3, 6-1, 6-4 victory.

He managed the win without dropping a set! It was David versus Goliath when it came to Marin versus Roger. The Croat was playing in only the second Grand Slam final of his career, after winning the U.S. Open back in 2014. He was going up against one of the greatest players in the history of professional tennis, who has steadily dominated the sport since the early aughts. Not to mention, he’s Wimbledon’s favorite son and had the crowd completely on his side. Click here for pics of Wimbledon’s greatest moments of 2017 play.

As he turns 36 in August, Roger is at the top of his game, winning the Australian Open in January and purposely skipped the French Open in June so that he could be laser-focused on winning Wimbledon. He last won the title in 2012, and finished as the runner up in 2014 and 2015. He skipped all of Europe’s 2017 clay season tourneys, saying at the time “I need to recognize that scheduling will be the key to my longevity moving forward.” In other words, he wants to dominate where he plays best, on hard court and grass.

Roger’s opponent in the semi-finals Tomas Berdych, 31, thinks Roger is an ageless machine. The Czech lost 7-6(4), 7-6(4), 6-4 and after the match had so much praise for his opponent. “I don’t see anything that would indicate Roger is getting older or anything like that. I think he’s just proving his greatness in our sport. If you look at the other guys who are 35, 36, I think you can very clearly see that the age and the years on tour are affecting them. But not with him,” he said after his defeat.

2003 🏆

2004 🏆

2005 🏆

2006 🏆

2007 🏆

2009 🏆

2012 🏆

2017 🏆 The moment @rogerfederer won #Wimbledon title No.8 pic.twitter.com/rMzNNA6M0K — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 16, 2017

