‘Once Upon A Time’ Shocker: Henry’s Married To [SPOILER] In Season 7

It’s time for the next chapter of ‘Once Upon A Time,’ Oncers! Some huge details on the mysterious seventh season of ‘OUAT’ were revealed at D23 Expo on July 15th by the creators and everyone’s favorite pirate Colin O’Donoghue. Wait until you hear about this!

Information overload! While Once creators Eddie Kitsis and Adam Horowitz have historically held spoilers fairly close to the vest about their beloved fairytale show, the pair were more than open about the upcoming ‘reset’ season at the D23 Expo. Joined by Colin O’Donoghue — aka the dashing Captain Hook — the team finally revealed some key spoilers during the panel, including the identity of Henry’s WIFE.

Yes, Henry gets hitched before having the precocious little Lucy that shows up at his door step in Seattle during the season six finale. Her mother will be played by Dania Ramirez, who is — wait for it — Cinderella! What? Who? Where’s Jessy Schram? Settle, Oncers, because this is where things get really interested in season 7. See, continually Eddie and Adam kept referring to season seven as ‘the next chapter,’ but then countered by saying this would be a chapter from a NEW book. In essence, the doors are open to meet new versions of characters we’ve already met in Storybrooke, with new backstories and, as is the case with Cinderella, new actors.

HOLD UP! Does that mean Colin will no longer be Hook? Or will he play a ‘version’ of Hook who never met Emma? To this, Eddie and Adam wouldn’t say much, but revealed that Hook’s backstory would be delved into straight away in the second episode of the season. Furthermore, they hinted that the Hook and Emma we’ve grown to love may have created a perfect CaptainSwan half-sibling for Henry, which would JUST be great. But even though Emma will be missing from this season, Eddie and Adam gave hope. “I think that Emma is absolutely Hook’s soulmate, as we saw,” Eddie proclaimed. “The Hook that we all know and love, his eyes are only for Emma.” Good! Let’s keep it that way

Lana Parrilla and Robert Carlyle are also set to return (no word at all on their characters) and while many of the many of the original cast has left the show, Eddie shared he’d ‘be disappointed if we didn’t” have them back several of them back for at least one episode , to which Horowitz countered, “That means yes.” Earlier in the month, it was revealed that following the exit of original cast members, Jennifer Morrison, Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Rebecca Mader, Emilie de Ravin, and Jared Gilmore, five new actresses will be joining the show as it segues into a new story. Gabrielle Anwar and Dania Ramirez will be joining as series regulars of the fairytale series, while Adelaide Kane, Mekia Cox, and Rose Reynolds will have recurring roles.

Once Upon a Time will move to Fridays this fall on ABC.