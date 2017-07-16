Miranda Kerr & Evan Spiegel: See 1st Pic Of Her Breathtaking Custom Dior Wedding Gown

Miranda Kerr’s gorgeous wedding dress has finally been revealed and it’s absolutely stunning! Is it the most beautiful gown of the year?

Miranda Kerr looked like an absolute vision in her Dior Haute Couture wedding gown. The 34 year-old wed Snapchat founder Evan Spiegel, 26, in a dreamy and intimate backyard ceremony on May 27 at their Brentwood home. Miranda collaborated with Dior’s Maria Grazia Chiuri on her modest high-necked dress. “I think it’s every girl’s dream to have Dior design her wedding dress,” Miranda told Vogue. “I thought, ‘If she’s up for it, I’m up for it.’”

The Victoria’s Secret model got royal inspiration for her walk down the aisle. She admitted she couldn’t get Princess Grace Kelly‘s iconic wedding dress out of her mind. The satin skirt with lily of the valley appliqués gave Miranda that regal look. Her white floral headpiece really tied the whole ensemble together. “I’ve had a lot of fun with fashion, and I used to be more wild, free, bohemian. But in this period of my life, my style is more pulled back,” she explained. “My greatest sources of inspiration have always been Grace, Audrey Hepburn, and my grandmother, who at 80 has an effortless chic.” Miranda has an incredible figure, but she wasn’t about to flaunt all her curves on the big day. “A dress that fully covers you creates a sense of purity and mystery,” she said.

Miranda’ simplistic gown brought both her mom and grandmother to tears the first time they saw it. She didn’t cry trying on the dress, but the waterworks were flowing during the wedding ceremony. Miranda admitted she totally cried happy tears all the way through her vows to Evan. “Honestly, I couldn’t have imagined a more beautiful wedding dress,” she told Vogue just days after returning from her romantic honeymoon in Fiji.

