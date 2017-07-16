Michael Phelps, Laurie Hernandez & More Get Slimed At Kids’ Choice Sports Awards

No one is safe from the green goo cannons. Host Russell Wilson, Laurie Hernandez, Michael Phelps and more of your favorite athletes all got slimed at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards.

Hopefully these celebrities know a good dry cleaner! Russell Wilson, who returned as host this year, promised fans tons of slime at the 2017 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards and certainly delivered. As some of your favorite athletes took the stage to either accept or present an award, they were covered from heat to toe in that signature green goo. Andre Drummond, DeAndre Jordan, Von Miller, Laurie Hernandez, Michael Phelps, and even Russell himself all gasped and cringed as cannons filled with slime took a nasty toll on their clothes, hair, and makeup. So much for getting dressed up tonight!

Before all that slime came pouring down, everyone actually looked insanely nice on the red carpet. Some of our top looks include Gabby Douglas‘ purple sequined pencil skirt and matching bandeau, Simone Biles‘ skintight magenta mini dress, Lindsay Vonn‘s 70’s-inspired wide-legged pants, and Aly Raisman‘s Dolce sailor-inspired outfit with a middy blouse. We’re so used to seeing these ladies in their patriotic leotards that when they walked the carpet in skirts and dresses we were absolutely blown away! These gymnasts clean up nice!

Don’t worry, we didn’t forget about the guys! Hunks like Michael Phelps and Lamar Odom also attended in their finest clothes. The Olympic swimmer dressed to impress in white skinny jeans and a fancy blue blazer. The former Los Angeles Lakers star dressed on the more casual side in baggy jeans, sneakers, and a green T-shirt. He brought his kids along to enjoy some of the slime! Tonight’s show will go down in history as the slimiest event of the summer.

HollywoodLifers, did your favorite athlete get slimed tonight? Comment below!