The world of cinema lost a true legend. Martin Landau, famed for his performances in ‘Mission Impossible’ and ‘Cleopatra,’ died at the age of 89 on July 15. He reportedly suffered ‘complications’ at the hospital.

This is devastating! Iconic actor Martin Landau passed away at the age of 89 in the afternoon on Saturday July 15, according to TMZ. The publication claims he was surrounded by family at UCLA Medical Center, where he was resting after a short hospitalization. The actor, best known for his roles in Mission Impossible, Cleopatra, and many Alfred Hitchcock films, reportedly experienced “unexpected complications” during his hospital stay that likely contributed to his heartbreaking death. At this present time we do not know the specifics of his medical issues.

For those who aren’t familiar with the movie star’s work, you’ve probably seen him in more projects than you realize! Martin starred in recent box office sensations like the 2012 Frankenweenie, The Majestic from 2001, and Remember from 2015. Basically he’s been in the business for DECADES. He’s worked with directors like Tim Burton and the king of horror himself…Alfred. Martin also had a career as a cartoonist before his acting career began in the 50’s. He appeared in nearly TWO HUNDRED films and TV shows overall — and never stopped working even in his old age.

