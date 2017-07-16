Kourtney Kardashian Gets Sexy With Ice Cream After Scott Disick Kisses Another Hottie

Kourtney Kardashian has better things to do this summer than worry about who Scott Disick’s kissing — like tanning by the pool with a scoop of ice cream! You won’t believe how sexy her revenge body looks.

If there’s anyone who can make ice cream sexy, it’s Kourtney Kardashian, 38! The mother-of-three spent July 15 by the pool with a scoop of vanilla ice cream while ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, 34, went on another kissing rampage. Whose day sounds more fun? The party boy was once again spotted lip locking a gorgeous brunette, this time writer Emma Blanchard, in the Hamptons. But instead of stressing the situation, Kourtney retaliated with a sizzling picture of her own! The reality star struck a seductive pose in a white one-piece swimsuit with an ice cream cone cheekily placed in front of her woo-ha (see below).

Ever since the couple split, it’s basically been a revolving door of women for Scott. He spent the day getting cozy and taking selfies with Emma inside a ball pit. He had his arm wrapped around the brunette beauty and they were even spotted making out, according to the Daily Mail. Does this mean he’s no longer worshipping Bella Thorne? It’s unlikely that they were ever exclusive but he’s been showering her with cute, thoughtful gifts ever since their Cannes hookup. The “Just Call” singer received multiple flower bouquets from him and even a sweet hand-written card.

But you know who doesn’t care about any of this drama? KOURTNEY. These days she’s living in peaceful bliss thanks to model boyfriend Younes Bendjima (and the ice cream surely helps too). If anything she’s having more fun than Scott, traveling to St. Tropez, going jet-skiing, and watching fireworks with her new love. Scott can kiss whomever she likes — just as long as he keeps being an amazing father to Reign, Mason, and Penelope.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourtney is bothered by those pics of Scott kissing Emma?