Kendall Jenner Flaunts Major Underboob In Barely-There Crop Top & Thong — See Risqué Pic

Kendall Jenner wowed in a sexy Instagram! The supermodel showed off some serious underboob in a photo that’s drop-dead gorgeous!

Kendall Jenner stunned yet again! The 21 year-old showcased her hourglass figure on Instagram. She definitely upped her underboob game to new levels. Kendall has been going braless more and more lately. We’re totally here for it! The model just went out in LA in a black spaghetti strapped top on Saturday, July 15. We were all over her casual summer look.

Kendall has been having a fabulous time lately. She just returned from a gorgeous girls’ trip with Bella Hadid, 20. The ladies showed off their washboard abs on the shore of Mykonos in Greece. Kendall and Bella totally proved their BFF status! Is Kendall now trying to get over her “jet lag” from Greece so she can spend some quality time with A$AP Rocky? The rumored couple have been spotted out together again and again, but have definitely kept their romance on the down low. “They like to keep their careers separate and their private lives as private as possible,” a source close to the Keeping Up star told HollywoodLife.com.

“They’re both successful in their chosen fields and they’ve worked hard to get there — they don’t want to dilute that success by merging their careers together in any way,” the insider explained. A$AP reportedly has his put his career first like Kendall, but that doesn’t mean he’s not totally into her! “None of Rocky’s friends have seen him like this with a girl before, it’s clear he thinks she’s the bomb,” another insider previously dished. “Kendall’s such a cool chick and she never makes demands on his time, or nags, she just rolls with it whether she’s hanging with the boys backstage, or all dressed up in town. She really surprised everyone.”

