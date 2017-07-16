Is Joseline Hernandez Trying To Make Stevie J Jealous? See Her Lick New Man’s Ear

Hold up, does Joseline Hernandez have a new man in her life? Fans are buzzing that this video of the ‘Love & Hip Hop’ star licking a mystery hunk’s ear is her attempt to make baby daddy Stevie J jealous!

What’s up with this trend of Hollywood starlets sending their exes videos with their new guy? Blac Chyna was the first to flaunt her new fling in front of Rob Kardashian, and now it appears Joseline Hernandez, 30, is doing the same to Stevie J, 45. This steamy clip (watch below) has sparked a million questions, the main one being — are the Love & Hip Hop Atlanta couple over for good? When did this happen? HOW did this happen? Make no mistake, that’s NOT Stevie’s ear that she’s licking so seductively in the pool. The video went viral via The Shade Room on July 15.

OK, let’s review the past few days of Stevie and Joseline’s relationship. Jealousy has always been a key factor, but it’s only gotten worse recently due to his new reality TV show about Penthouse Playmates. The Puerto Rican princess felt threatened by this project and was pressuring him to recast all the beautiful women so that she could be on it instead, HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY learned. But did he comply? Most likely not. “When she finds out he’s not interested in re-casting or quitting, well, I could see it exploding into another war,” a source told us. Obvious sign of trouble!

But wait — it gets worse. The couple were clearly on a downward spiral even before Stevie demanded to see his daughter, Bonnie Bella, so publicly. Apparently Joseline wasn’t allowing him to visit her so he lashed out on Instagram. “Gonna go hard for mine until she’s back in my arms,” he captioned a picture of a T-shirt with “Free Bonnie Bella” written on it. OK, so would it really be that surprising if they broke up and Joseline found someone new? Not really.

