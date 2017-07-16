Hand Bra Vs. Squat Pose: Kylie Jenner & More Stars Flaunt Curves In Sizzling IG Pics

Too hot to handle! Amber Rose, Gigi Hadid, and more stars are steaming up our Instagram feeds with the sexiest photos ever! The A-listers are daring to bare, so is the hand bra or squat pose the way to go?

Ooh la la! Ariel Winter, Hailey Baldwin, and more sultry starlets proved they know how to flaunt their curves to the max, but which pose is the best? On one side, we’ve got the hand bra look. Basically you cover your breasts with your hand or your arm while topless. Talk about a sexy pose! Going up against the hand bra we have the squat. It’s a pretty self-explanatory look. Kylie Jenner totally wowed when she did it in her oversized long-sleeved shirt. Click Here For More Hand Bra Vs. Squat Photos!

The 19 year-old showed off her booty to perfection as she waved right at the camera. Emily Ratajkowski rocked the hand bra trend out! She covered her nipples with her hand and fingers, which showed off the rest of her voluptuous breasts. Her makeup was totally on point with a smoky eye and pale pink lip. Emily hasn’t been the only brunette taking her hot pics to the next level.

Bella Hadid wowed in all white. She squatted casually in a hallway and rested her hand on cheek. The pose totally showcased her legs and made them look miles long! Amber Rose‘s legs didn’t look too bad either in her own hand bra pic. She laid on a beach towel completely naked and covered her breasts with just her arm. Amber seductively crossed her one leg over the other. Talk about a knockout! Meanwhile, Hailey Baldwin ruled the squat. The 20 year-old beauty kept her blonde locks under her white hooded jacket. She did heat things up with a crop top that displayed her flat washboard abs.

HollywoodLifers, which do you think is hotter? The hand bra or sexy squat? Tell us in the poll above!