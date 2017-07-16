Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Define Couple Goals On Fishing Trip With Her Kids

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are giving us such feels! They took her kids out on a little fishing expedition and the photos were beyond precious!

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, are you trying to slay us with your cuteness because it’s working! The couple decided to take a sunrise cruise with Gwen’s sons Apollo, Zuma, and Kingston. Gwen captured their fun fishing trip on Snapchat. One of Gwen’s boy managed to get a fish on his line as a voice that sounded like Blake’s yelled, “catch that sucker!” In another Snap, it looked like Blake was helping one of the boys bait his hook.

Gwen looked more happier than ever lounging on the boat. She sported her iconic red lips and a matching red baseball cap. She couldn’t help grinning when her son started making goofy faces. Gwen has been living it up with her boys and Blake. They even cheered on the country singer backstage at his concert on Country Thunder in Craven, Canada on July 14. Gwen danced with kids as her man gave another incredible performance.

You’ve got to admit Gwen and Blake would make the absolute sweetest family. They’ve been together since Nov. 2015 so naturally rumors of wedding bells have sprung up over the past few months. Sadly we won’t be seeing Gwen walk down the aisle any time soon. The “Rare” singer reportedly had a super adorable reason for wanting to wait though. “When they are married, people will know immediately,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com. “When it comes to marriage, it might take a little time before that happens. There are many reasons why they are waiting and one of the main reasons is that Gwen would like Apollo to be a little older so he can appreciate and understand things more. She wants all the kids to be on board and old enough to understand that Blake will be their stepfather and that it will be forever.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Gwen and Blake will walk down the aisle?