‘Game Of Thrones’: Major Deaths & 9 More Of Our Season 7 Predictions

‘Game of Thrones’ is back, and these 7 episodes of season 7 are going to be full of twists and turns. To celebrate the season 7 premiere, check out our predictions about what will happen to Jon Snow and more!

There are so many things that could happen in season 7 of Game of Thrones. From just the trailers, this season is gearing up to be the most action-packed yet. One of the things we know is happening in season 7 is that Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) are finally going to come face-to-face. But we have a feeling these two are going to be seeing a lot of each other. We think the group of fans who want to see these two become romantically involved won’t have to wait long. Don’t lie, you know you want it to happen, even if they are related.

Game of Thrones wouldn’t be Game of Thrones if there weren’t character deaths in season 7. We’re predicting that multiple major characters will meet their demise in the new season. Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) definitely has a target on his back. Arya’s (Maisie Williams) still got names on her kill list, and she’s not going to forget about them any time soon. Plus, with the battle for the Iron Throne waging on from all sides, it wouldn’t surprise us to see supporting players like Davos (Liam Cunningham) and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) perish.

Another one of our predictions for season 7 is that Jon Snow will learn who his parents are. Last season, we learned that Lyanna Stark and Rhaegar Targaryen are Jon Snow’s parents, but he still has no clue he’s not a bastard. Jon Snow has to find out so he can claim his rightful place on the Iron Throne. Will Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright) reveal all or could that wild theory about Ned Stark (Sean Bean) being alive actually come true? Jon Snow’s got to find out in some way shape or form! Check out the rest of our predictions in our gallery now!

Game of Thrones returns for season 7 on July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

