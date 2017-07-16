‘Game of Thrones’ is back! In honor of season 7, we’ve come up with a quiz that will determine which ‘GoT’ hunk you should date. Are you a Jon Snow girl? Find out now!

You’ve got to admit, there are some really hot guys on Game of Thrones. Amidst all the bloodshed and shocking twists, we still find ourselves swooning over the hotties on the show. From the moment Jon Snow (Kit Harington) showed up onscreen, he became pretty much everyone’s BAE. He’s got that long hair, gorgeous face, and a brooding vibe no one can resist. Ygritte (Rose Leslie) was one lucky gal to get her hands on Jon!

But he’s not the only hunk on the show. Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) is one fine-looking man. He’s done some questionable things — like bang his sister — but that doesn’t mean he’s any less hot. In the first couple of seasons, he made us swoon with that long hair. He later switched things up a bit and rocked a shorter ‘do. Besides the hair, Jaime has one heck of a chiseled jawline. Any time he’s on TV, he makes hearts melt.

Daario Naharis (Michiel Huisman) is another Game of Thrones hottie we can’t get enough of, and that includes both actors who played him. The first Daario was Ed Skrein, who was replaced by Michiel in season 3. Regardless of who’s playing him, Daario is a total dreamboat. He’s one heck of a fighter and extremely loyal to Daenerys. We totally didn’t mind seeing Daario’s bare butt when he became Daenerys’ lover. Sadly, she left him behind in the Bay of Dragons at the end of season 6, but his hunkiness will live on!

Gendry (Joe Dempsie) and Grey Worm (Jacob Anderson) are also featured in our quiz. The adorable Gendry is coming back to the fold in season 7, and Grey Worm is more important than ever being a part of Dany’s army. Take our quiz and find out which Game of Thrones hottie is your BAE!

Game of Thrones returns for season 7 on July 16 at 9 p.m. ET on HBO.

HollywoodLifers, what did you get on the quiz? Let us know!