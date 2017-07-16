Yes, that was Ed Sheeran in the ‘Game of Thrones’ season 7 premiere. The singer played a soldier and even blessed us with a song! Watch it now!

As Arya headed towards King’s Landing after killing the rest of House Frey in the season 7 premiere, she came across a group of Lannister soldiers. One of those soldiers happened to be played by Ed Sheeran, 26! Arya was intrigued by the singing she heard and stopped to investigate. Even before Ed’s face was shown on screen, you knew it was him. That beautiful voice only belongs to Ed!

“That’s a pretty song. I’ve never heard it before,” Arya said to Ed’s character. He responded, “It’s a new one.” Can Ed just release the song so we can download it ASAP? His Game of Thrones tune is kind of a bop. Check out the lyrics: “He rode through the streets of the city / Down from his hill on high / O’er the winds and the steps and the cobbles / He rode to a woman’s sigh / For she was his secret treasure / She was his shame and his bliss / And a chain and a keep are nothing / Compared to a woman’s kiss / For hands of gold are always cold / But a woman’s hands are warm.”

For those of you who have read George R.R. Martin’s A Song of Ice & Fire series, these lyrics look familiar. In A Storm of Swords, Symon Silver Tongue wrote a song about Tyrion and Shae that featured these lyrics. Is Ed playing Symon Silver Tongue? Nothing’s been confirmed or denied yet!

Ed’s character and the other soldiers fed Arya and asked her where she was headed. “I’m going to kill the queen,” she said to them. They thought she was joking, but as we’ve seen, Arya doesn’t joke.

This isn’t Ed’s first acting gig. He appeared in multiple episodes of FX’s The Bastard Executioner in 2015. One thing’s for sure, he’s a natural! Months before his big cameo, Ed assured his fans that his character would make it out alive. “I don’t die in it. I don’t die,” he told Daily Star. He better be glad Arya didn’t decide to take out his Lannister crew!

