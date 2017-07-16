Is The Feud Over Between Drake & Meek Mill? New Message Has Fans Freaking Out

Hold the phone! Is it possible? Could it be? Are Drake and Meek Mill burying the hatchet?!? Drake made his new feelings about his longtime enemy clear when he supported Meek on Instagram on July 16 in a seriously touching way.

Drake, 30, and Meek Mill, 30, have had a long standing beef over something or other (*cough* Nick Minaj *cough*) but if a recent comment Drizzy liked on Instagram is any indication, they may be ready to squash it. The two rappers have both been romantically linked to the 34-year-old “Anaconda” singer and neither one seemed to think the other was the right fit for her. But now that they are both out of the picture, there may be a chance for them to end their feud. That’s exactly what fans think is happening now that they’ve seen the comment Drizzy liked that gives Meek his full support. Click here to see pics of Meek.

“yup,” Instagram user aka.lil.james commented on a Instagram post dissing Meek on July 16. “Meeks a flop. He sold out an entire arena. Look at his DWMTM numbers. Look at DAN2 AND Dream Chasers mixtapes. Go to philly and talk s**t I dare you. You’ll get beat the f**k up on god. Meek is a real one never would fold. His whole team ain’t even got to work, he got them jewelry and everything. he gives back to the hood too. I been known this s**t. Meek has NEVER been a flop. He OWNED the clubs till the Drake beef. Oh wait, thats what YOUD think. Nah b**ch a** mf he been owned the clubs you lame. You gon be mad you ever slept on Meek.”

And Drake read over that and hit the heart button! Wow, liking something as supportive of Meek as that epic clap back means Drake has to have turned over a new leaf. The user even mentions Drake and Meek’s beef and how it hasn’t affected Meek’s success! Looks like it’s just a matter of time till we hear Drake’s own words on the topic. And Meek’s for that matter!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think this means for Drake and Meek’s feud? Is it finally over? Let us know below!