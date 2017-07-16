Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green Are A Clone Couple While Packing On PDA At Her Store Topshop

Jeremy Meeks and his new girl Chloe Green were spotted totally twinning on their shopping date in California on July 15. Check out their in sync wardrobes and massive PDA as they drop by her store Topshop!

Chloe Green, 26, and her new beau Jeremy Meeks, 33, headed to The Grove in Los Angeles on July 15 for a little shopping spree, and whether they planned what they were wearing or it was an insane accident, they looked great! The couple were complete clones in plain white tee-shirts (with Chloe going sans bra) and aviator shades. The look was totally casual LA! Though they deviated from their twinning some (he wore torn up jeans and she wore stylish track pants) they still looked in sync during every step of their PDA-filled shopping trip!

The new couple — who have been publicly seeing each other since cameras caught the married Jeremy making out with the Topshop heiress on a yacht in Turkey a few weeks ago — were seen walking hand in hand even sharing a kiss during their stroll through the outdoor mall. The “Hot Felon” even accompanied his new girl into Topshop’s location at The Grove where they dropped some serious cash. This trip is only the latest in a string of romantic outings the couple have enjoyed over the past couple of weeks.

Jeremy and his wife, Melissa Meeks, 38, have been on the outs since pictures of him and Chloe hooking up hit the internet and social media became obsessed with his looks. Until Melissa was sent the pictures, she said she had no idea he was being unfaithful. Jeremy has since arrived back home to California and talked things over with his wife before reportedly filing for separation this past week. The couple shares one biological son, Jeremy Jr., 7, and Jeremy has helped raised Chloe’s other two children, Robert, 11, and Ellie, 16. Click here to see pics of Jeremy and his family.

