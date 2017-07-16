Blac Chyna, Kylie Jenner & 9 More Wildest Celebrity Hair Makeovers Of 2017

Sometimes you just have to change up your look — which is exactly what stars like Kylie Jenner, Bella Thorne and more did in 2017. Check out the craziest hair transformations of the year so far!

For the last few years, Kylie Jenner, 19, has basically been obsessed with trying out different hair colors. From teal, to blonde to even bright green, she’s pretty much rocked ’em all, and even though she’s lessened up on the wigs in 2017, we’ve still seen some different looks from her! Earlier this month, the reality star debuted a sleek, bright red style in various Snapchat photos, which is certainly a far cry from her natural, dark brown hair. At the Met Ball in May, she styled her hair into a platinum blonde bob for an unusually soft look, which we also loved. Kylie’s also been showing off her super short, natural hair more often than ever this year, and her fans are all about it.

Interestingly, Kylie’s former nemesis, Blac Chyna, 29, has also always been about changing things up with her ‘do. Recently, that included a Marilyn Monroe-inspired blonde look, as well as long, curly rainbow locks that were styled to perfection. Bella Thorne, 19, is another celeb who isn’t afraid to take the plunge when it come to her hairstyles, and this year, she’s made bold statements with bright blue and fuschia hues. She’s even worn a dark, black wig with bangs for a photo shoot, and she totally pulls off every since color, cut and style!

Click through the gallery above to check out these ladies and more stars who have had crazy hair transformations this year. From Zendaya to Zoe Kravitz to Jaden Smith, there’s been a lot of changes in 2017, but we’re kind of loving them ALL!

HollywoodLifers, whose hair makeover shocked you the most? Which did you like best?