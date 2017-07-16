Brad Pitt Going Through Time Of Self Reflection — He’s Dedicated To Being The Best Dad

Brad Pitt values his brief moments with his kids more than ever, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned! How has he changed in the past six months?

Brad Pitt has reportedly used the time since he split with Angelina Jolie to really find himself. “Brad is going through a time of great self reflection and reinvention, the past six months has been one of the most difficult times of his life, but he’s growing as a person, and realizing what’s really important in life,” a source close to the 53 year-old Allied star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. He’s reportedly used the time to refocus on being the most incredible dad he can be to Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 11, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 9.

“Brad doesn’t get to see the kids everyday now, so the time he does have with them is extra precious to him,” the insider continued. “He really wants to make the most of every minute, and to be present. So, he prefers to spend time with them at the house, where it’s just the family and there’s no chaos, outside stimulus or distraction. The children are everything to Brad, they always have been, but even more so now that he doesn’t have them with him every day.” It must’ve made things easier when Brad got a house only a mile away from Angelina’s.

It was reportedly a emotional moment for Brad when he got to reunite with the kids in London. The short visit had a major impact on him. “Brad wants to make every moment he does get to be with the kids count,” the source explained. Brad was reportedly thrilled to hear that Angelina, 42, took Shiloh to Namibia to open a wildlife sanctuary in her name even though he couldn’t be there himself. “He is truly dedicated to being the best father he can possibly be, and to making sure each and every one of his children know that they are loved and cherished by him, unconditionally,” the insider dished.

