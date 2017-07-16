Blac Chyna’s Mom Slams Caitlyn Jenner In Transphobic Rant — ‘Get A Vocal Coach’

This video is beyond cringeworthy. Blac Chyna’s mom Tokyo Toni viciously slammed Caitlyn Jenner and her transition into womanhood in a transphobic rant, telling her to get a ‘vocal coach.’

So much for being open-minded! Without any sort of warning or precedent, Tokyo Toni ripped into Caitlyn Jenner, 67, for being transgender on July 15. The self-recorded video shows Blac Chyna‘s, 29, mother on a nasty tirade, in which she mocks the former Olympian’s voice, dressing habits, and general lifestyle as a woman. Tokyo won’t even refer to her as Caitlyn because she was born “Brucy” with “big balls and a little d*ck.” She thinks the I Am Cait is “a man dressing like a woman” — but that’s only the beginning of her offensive rant. Watch the full clip below.

“All that money you got, get a vocal coach, then I’m gonna finish with your motherf***** a**,” she continues while twirling her hair in a red bandana. Then she mentions Rob Kardashian, and this video starts to make a little more sense. “You gonna get in your son ol’ head and say he’s stupid instead of saying something encouraging and you gonna lie and say you don’t know Blac Chyna?” OK now we’re starting to piece things together. Tokyo’s video is likely a response to what the 2-time gold medalist said about the revenge porn scandal on The View earlier this week. But did she really say something that awful?

“I’ve really not had much of a relationship – I’ve never met Blac Chyna, I’ve never met the kid,” Caitlyn said of baby Dream on the show. Then she mentioned her dwindling relationship with Rob. “I haven’t really had a serious conversation with in years so I really can’t comment on what’s going on there.” At least she assured the audience that the sock designer is sorry for what he posted and feels “stupid” for doing it.

