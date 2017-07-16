Bella Thorne Wears Thigh-High Stockings In Smoldering Topless Photoshoot

Tempting Scott Disick? In her sexiest photoshoot to date, Bella Thorne sizzled in her finest lingerie — a black thong, thigh-high stockings, and a garter belt.

Hello there, Bella Thorne! The 19-year old Famous In Love actress made quite the fashion statement on Instagram this weekend, decked out in her sexiest pieces of lingerie. She struck a fierce pose in front of the mirror wearing a black thong, tights, a garter belt, and elbow-high gloves with a bracelet made out of pearls. The picture was the epitome of perfection…so why did she delete it moments later? Bella originally captioned it, “Turning off my comments” with a lightening bolt emoji, which suggests some followers were getting carried away with their words. We can’t imagine why anyone would body shame, slut shame, or cyber bully such a beautiful picture, but online trolls are always lurking around unfortunately.

Don’t worry though, there are hundreds of other scandalous photos of Bella for you to stare at! She, along with many young Hollywood starlets like Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, are starting a new trend which we like to call the “Barely-There” trend. Surely you can guess what that means. It’s when celebrities step out in public wearing next to nothing. Sheer dresses and see-through bras are the most common looks — but Bella follows the trend even in the privacy of her home. The blonde beauty posed on Snapchat in nothing but a towel and a choker and put her cleavage on full display. Super hot!

Obviously we’re obsessed with everything the former Disney princess posts, but does rumored boyfriend Scott Disick look at them all day too? The pair have basically been inseparable since hooking up in Cannes for the annual film festival. He recently sent her flowers and a card, congratulating her on her new song “Just Call.” Maybe he’s the real she’s totally feelin’ herself and her hot body these days.

HollywoodLifers, are you fawning over that pic of Bella in lingerie?