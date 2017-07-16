Angelina Jolie Treats Vivienne To A Girls Day After Her 9th Birthday Disney Celebration

Angelina Jolie made sure Vivienne enjoyed her 9th birthday with some special mother-daughter time! The cuddly photos of them will melt your heart!

Angelina Jolie treated her daughter Vivienne to a day for just the two of them! The little girl just celebrated her 9th birthday on July 12. Her mom took her out and about in Los Angeles for some quality mother-daughter time on Saturday, July 15. Angelina had arm wrapped lovingly around Vivienne in photos obtained by The Daily Mail. Her daughter sweetly kissed her hand as they walked to the car. Be still our hearts! It was so thoughtful of the 42 year-old to give Vivienne time alone with her for her b-day, especially with five other siblings around! Click Here To See The Photos Of Angelina With Vivienne!

Angelina has been showering her kids with loads of moments they’ll remember forever. She took all the kids to Disneyland to celebrate Vivienne’s birthday with her twin brother Knox. One park artist, Alexa Guzman praised the kids and Angelina. “She was really nice and really normal,” she told HollywoodLife.com. “Angelina looked really good in person. She was such a mom, she was really cute with them. All the kids were talking with her, active and participating in telling her what they wanted for their names. I would ask her questions and she would relay the information to the kids who would tell her what they wanted and she would give me direction, she was being a great mom.”

Angelina recently jetted her 11 year-old daughter Shiloh to Namibia in early July. It was the country where Angelina had given birth to her in 2006. It’s a super meaningful place for them both. The actress donated $2 million to the N/a’an ku sê Foundation, which is part of the Shiloh Wildlife Sanctuary. Shiloh was reportedly thrilled to see the sanctuary’s opening with her siblings. She “lit up when she saw the sanctuary for the first time,” according to PEOPLE.

