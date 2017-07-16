Aaron Carter’s Wild Mugshot Revealed After His Arrest For DUI & Drug Possession

Not your best look, Aaron Carter. The singer’s mugshot, which has started an online frenzy, was revealed on July 16 — one day after he was arrested for DUI and marijuana possession in Georgia.

There are many moments in a person’s life when a single photograph can make or break the next few years. A passport, a driver’s license, a yearbook, a student ID card, and of course, the infamous mugshot. For some reason most of us just can’t look our best when it’s the most important. If there’s anyone who can relate, it’s Aaron Carter, 29. The “I Want Candy” singer was arrested on the evening on July 15 for drug possession and driving under the influence in Georgia. His girlfriend was also taken away in handcuffs for having marijuana in the car. The following day, Aaron’s less-than-desirable mugshot was released to the public, and let’s just say it’s garnering a massive reaction online.

“Aaron Carter’s mugshot…I don’t know where to begin,” one wrote. “In all seriousness, this mugshot is frightening. He’s only 29. I really hope he gets the help he needs,” another added. We’ve seen MANY mugshots over the years but this one leaves quite an impression. His blonde hair looks wild and his eyes can’t seem to focus on the camera, which suggests he’s heavily intoxicated. The Twittersphere mostly agrees. “Drugs hit Aaron Carter harddddddd. No way the guy in that mugshot looks like somebody in their 20s! Bruh that mugshot is rough.”

What’s ironic is that the former teen heartthrob gushed over his clean, healthy lifestyle just a couple of days before his arrest. Awkward much? When reporters caught up with Aaron to ask his thoughts on the Shia LaBeouf arrest, he said, “I don’t have any DUIs. I don’t ev​​en drink. You won’t get any DUIs from me!” Mmmm…spoke too soon?

HollywoodLifers, what are your thoughts on Aaron’s mugshot? Comment below!