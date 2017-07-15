10 Disney Princesses Are Going To Be In The Same Movie Together & There Is No Chill To Be Had

Princesses, assemble! No, you’re seeing this right — there were 10 Disney princesses present at the D23 Expo on July 14th and they made one hell of an announcement: they’re all going to be in a movie together in 2018!

Two words for this: HELL YES. So here’s the scoop: At the D23 Expo Walt Disney Feature Animation panel presentation, the first sneak peek of Wreck-It Ralph 2 was unveiled to an understandably overjoyed crowd. What made the moment even more special was the surprise appearance of Vanellope Von Schweetz herself Sarah Silverman, who is yes, technically a Disney Princess. She shared the very first look anyone has had of the movie, and it was loaded with surprises.

In the clip, Ralph and Vanellope visit a site called “OhMyDisney.com”, which looks a lot like Disneyland. Cue the on-slaught of jokes made at the expense of Disney itself and cameo after cameo of legends like Stan Lee and Star Wars characters. And then, Vanellope finds herself face-to-face with nine other Disney Princesses, all who have speaking parts in the clip.

And when the clip was finished, who should show up on stage but all 9 of the talented actresses who play all your favorite royals: Paige O’Hara (Belle), Jodi Benson (Ariel), Linda Larkin (Jasmine), Anika Noni Rose (Tiana), Mandy Moore (Rapunzel), Irene Bedard (Pocahontas), Kelly MacDonald (Merida), Kristen Bell (Anna), and Auli’i Cravalho (Moana). This is perhaps the biggest gathering of Princesses ever. EVER. And if that weren’t great enough, there’s also a selfie of them all — WITH OLAF!

