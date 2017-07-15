Mena Massoud & Naomi Scott Set To Play Aladdin & Jasmine In Live-Action Movie

This is huge! Disney announced its’ cast for the live action movie of ‘Aladdin’ and we couldn’t be more excited! Get all the wish-fulfilling details here!

Mena Massoud is your Aladdin! The Jack Ryan actor has been cast as the lead in Disney’s live action movie. Naomi Scott will play the fiery Princess Jasmine and fan favorite Will Smith got the part of the Genie! How much do you love this cast? The news was announced at Disney’s D23 Expo, which has been just bursting with all sorts of surprises. Guy Ritchie has already signed on to direct so you know this movie will be crazy good fun.

You might remember from the 1992 Disney animated classic. Aladdin follows the story of a young thief or “street rat” who finds up befriending a Genie. Aladdin winds up wishing to become a prince so he can be with the girl of his dreams, the sassy Princess Jasmine who can’t be bothered with stuck-up suitors. Obviously the villainous Jafar has his eyes on Jasmine’s father’s throne and tries to scheme his way to victory. Thankfully, Aladdin, Jasmine, and the Genie win out in the end!

This wasn’t the only thrilling bit of news to come out D23. Disney debuted the first A Wrinkle In Time trailer and it totally blew our minds! The star-studded cast of Oprah Winfrey, Chris Pine, Reese Witherspoon, and Mindy Kaling looked absolutely incredible. We cannot wait to go on the wild adventure with Storm Reid who stars as Meg Murray. She has to save her brilliant scientist father, played by Chris.

