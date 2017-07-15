T.I. & Tiny Get Cozy On Exotic Getaway For Her B-Day In St. Lucia — Romance Back On?

It looks like Tiny’s birthday wish came true! The only thing she wanted was to spend quality time with T.I., which is exactly what happened on their romantic getaway to St. Lucia. Is their romance back on?!

Tameka “Tiny” Harris can have whatever she likes! The birthday girl was spoiled rotten by T.I., 36, on her big 4-2 celebration, which is exactly what she wished for. Lucky onlookers caught the divorcing couple snuggling like head-over-heel lovers in St. Lucia on July 15. As the Xscape singer lounged by the pool in her sexiest ivory swimsuit, T.I. rested his head on her lap in a pair of baggy pants and a white tank top. Just look at the way she’s caressing his forehead! We haven’t seen this much PDA from the lovebirds in months, which begs the question if they’re still going through with the divorce.

When it comes to birthday wishes, most people dream of getting a new car or some expensive jewelry. Not Tiny. The only thing she wanted this year was to celebrate with T.I. and their children. Turns out she got waaaay more than that! The “Live Your Life” rapper went above and beyond to shower her with love despite the on/off status of their marriage. He surprised her at home with a gorgeous bouquet of flowers and a bottle of champagne. “Thank you, trouble man for this beautiful flower arrangement and champagne and nice message here,” Tiny said in her video. “Thank U Big Daddy.” They’re back to using pet names now?! Something is definitely up!

You think that’s all? Yeah right! The hip-hop star also sent Tiny a heartfelt message on social media that explains their unbreakable bond. “As a couple, we’ve experienced some of the greatest moments in our lives together & burnt a hole in a bunch of big bags of money, in some of the most beautiful places in the world.” At this point we’re seriously hoping that they don’t sign the divorce papers and give love a second chance!

