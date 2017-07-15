Norman Reedus, Jeffrey Morgan & More Honor Late ‘Walking Dead’ Stuntman John

This is heartbreaking! Following the death of stuntman John Bernecker, ‘Walking Dead’ cast members like Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Morgan posted emotional messages honoring the man who put his life at risk for the show.

Actors might be the face of a show, but it’s behind-the-scenes superheroes like editors, screenwriters, and stuntmen that make it run like a well-oiled machine. John Bernecker was one of those people. The Walking Dead stuntman tragically died on July 14 after taking a nasty fall on set in Georgia, breaking the hearts of everyone who had the honor of working beside him on the AMC sensation. Norman Reedus, 48, who plays Daryl Dixon, was one of the first to speak on out Twitter. “Love and prayers to John’s family and friends today,” he wrote, “You will be missed.” Jeffrey Dean Morgan, 51, also shared kind words, writing, “Deep sorrow today, and for every tomorrow. Love, respect, and condolences to johns family, and friends. He will be forever missed.”

As a stuntman, John put his life at risk every single day for the sake of the show. Without his contributions, The Walking Dead wouldn’t be the mega hit that it is today. AMC spoke publicly about the devastating incident on July 15 saying that they are “deeply saddened” by his passing. Fans and crew members alike were praying for an unconscious John to make a recovery while he spent two days in the hospital. His death was deemed an accident caused by intense force trauma to the head, according to Coweta County Coroner Hank Richard.

So, what now? Will the show continue filming like normal? The Walking Dead was actually temporarily stopped on the day of John’s fall (July 12) but appears to be back on track now. The showrunner, Scott M. Gimble, confessed that moving forward with season eight was an emotional decision. “Our production is heartbroken by the tragic loss of John Bernecker,” he said in a statement. “John’s work on The Walking Dead and dozens of other movies and shows will continue to entertain and excite audiences for generations.

❤️ love and prayers to Johns family and friends today. You will be missed. https://t.co/gTtkpRi22m — norman reedus (@wwwbigbaldhead) July 14, 2017

Deep sorrow today, and for every tomorrow. Love, respect, and condolences to johns family, and friends. He will be forever missed. — Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@JDMorgan) July 14, 2017

HollywoodLifers, are you getting emotional after reading Norman and Jeffrey’s messages?