‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ BTS Video — Carrie Fisher In Action, 1st Look At Laura Dern & More

Thank you D23 for bestowing this jewel upon us. The latest surprise to come out of the comic-con event is a behind the scenes video from the upcoming Star Wars: The Last Jedi, featuring the late Carrie Fisher, Daisy Ridley, and John Boyega. The 3-minute clip shows how certain props, including Chewbacca’s fur suit and the BB-8 robot, are made as the cast reveals their favorite moments from filming. The Last Jedi picks up from where the previous film ended with Luke Skywalker standing at the edge of a cliff. It continues with the heroes of The Force Awakens who join a team of galactic legends and go on an adventure that unlocks old-age mysteries of the Force and shocking secrets from the past. Ooooh how magical!

Let’s be honest though, the best part of this behind the scenes video is Carrie — AKA Princess Leia. The iconic actress tragically passed away in December, only a couple of days before her mother, Debbie Reynolds. The Last Jedi might be the last time we’ll ever see Carrie on film, so this is a pretty special moment. She was committed to her character for over 30 years with the first Star Wars airing in 1977. Mark Hamhill, who plays Luke, honored his beloved friend and co-star at D23 exposition on July 15. “I would love to give my deepest respect to the super cool space sis I have in Carrie Frances Fisher,” he said on stage while accepting an award. “I love her, and we were like siblings, good and bad.”

But instead of looking back on Carrie’s life with sadness, he’s choosing to remember the positive moments when she was alive. “Mark is still sad that Carrie is gone but Mark is a very happy guy and realizes all of his good fortune and looks at life in a positive light, always,” a source close to the Star Wars actor tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He admired and respected Carrie and understood that when she was dealing with demons that she still was a women of unbelievable talent and wonder.” Be sure to catch The Last Jedi in theaters on December 15.

