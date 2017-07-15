T.I. showed his affection for estranged wife Tameka ‘Tiny’ Harris by sending her some lavishing gifts for her 42nd birthday. See his sweet delivery here!

T.I., 36, lovingly showed that he still cares for his estranged wife and mother to his kids Tameka “Tiny” Harris when he sent her champagne and flowers to celebrate her 42nd birthday. Tiny flaunted the thoughtful gifts on her Instagram story and seemed very pleased with her former lover’s generosity. “Thank you, trouble man for this beautiful flower arrangement and champagne and nice message here,” she said in the video. “This is gorgeous.” Her caption for the video read, “Thank U Big Daddy.” See some of the best moments between T.I. and Tiny here!

In addition to the special delivery, T.I. took to his own social media to post a throwback photo and loving personal message to the birthday girl. Despite the tumultuous relationship the duo has had and the other relationships they’ve been through, it’s clear that they continue to support each other. There’s even been some speculation as to whether or not there is still hope for their marriage. Their remaining strong bond is something that has proven to be good for their children and the family has been seen out and about on trips together since their split.

The former couple first got together in 2000 and eventually got married on July 30, 2010. They publicly showcased their relationship and busy life in their own VH1 reality show T.I. & Tiny: The Family Hustle and after years of being known as one of music’s power couples, Tiny sadly filed for divorce in Dec. 2016. The Xscape singer recently announced an upcoming reunion and reality show with her former girl group and T.I. has shown his full support for that too. No matter what happens with their status in the future, we hope they’ll continue to be civil with each other and celebrate more birthdays and other sweet moments!

