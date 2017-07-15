Rihanna & Hassan Jameel: She Has 8 Other Guys Dying To Treat Her Like A Princess

Move it or lose it! If Hassan Jameel doesn’t step up, Rihanna has several other eligible bachelors jumping at the chance to date her. We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that at least 8 hunky guys are dying to wine and dine RiRi!

Rihanna, 29, is a hot commodity! The Barbadian beauty sparked romance rumors with Hassan Jameel when they were spotted passionately making out in Spain on June 27, but it looks like their romance has cooled down. If the suave billionaire doesn’t step up to the plate and get serious with RiRi, he might have some competition! “Rihanna has at least 8 other guys just dying to be her man so if Hassan isn’t up to the challenge she is ready to move on,” a source close to the singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She likes him for sure, but she ain’t falling head over heels yet or anything. Rihanna is a passionate woman and is extremely attracted to him.”

“When they were together he treated her like a princess and she loved that,” our insider revealed. “But they are both busy and if he doesn’t have time to shower her with love and affection she will totally ghost on him.” Rihanna was last spotted stepping out for a bite to eat at Georgio Baldi in LA on July 12, flaunting her gorgeous legs in a pale pink dress from her Fenty X Puma collection. She looked flawless and eluded confidence as usual, so are things still heating up with her rumored beau Hassan? The duo couldn’t keep their hands off each other when they were last seen together in a private pool.

Aside from their PDA-filled session, Hassan and Rihanna were later photographed taking a romantic stroll on the streets of Ibiza in June. As we previously reported, “RiRi feels overwhelmed by sweet gifts and romantic gestures from her new guy,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “He comes from an old school family who raised him to treat his lady like a princess, something Rihanna never really experienced before, and she loves it.” Hopefully, things work out for the best! Even if their infatuation fizzled, it looks like she’ll have no troubles when it comes to the romance department.

