Khloe Kardashian’s Ex Lamar Odom Tells Rob To ‘Stay Strong’ After Blac Chyna Split

Rob Kardashian, 30, and Lamar Odom, 37, used to be like brothers. In fact, they were literal brother-in-laws while the basketballer was married to Khloe Kardashian for even years. Turns out the guys, who used to live under the same roof for a few months, are still incredibly close ever after Lamar’s 2016 divorce. The only thing that’s changed is now it’s the Arthur George sock designer who’s going through a difficult breakup with Blac Chyna. Since the former Lakers star has been in a similar situation, he sent kind words to Rob on the red carpet of the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards on July 13.

“Stay strong,” he said before going inside the UCLA venue. “Put God first.” There’s a saying in the Kardashian family that goes “Let Go or Let God,” which has often been referenced on the show during emotional life chapters. Even though the guys haven’t been seen out in public together for many years, there’s still a great deal of love and respect between them. The main reason they don’t hang out as much is because it would probably be weird for Khloe — or at least that’s the way Lamar put it while talking to Wendy Williams on her daytime show in late June.

“He has a child—I haven’t met his child yet or anything,” he noted, “I guess it’s maybe because I hurt his sister too much. I would have a problem with me too…I mean if she was my sister.” We’d hate to say that Rob found a replacement for Lamar, but he’s definitely been spending a lot of time with Khloe’s new man, Tristan Thompson. The trio reportedly hung out at the Good American designer’s house this week and tried taking Rob’s mind off the drama.

