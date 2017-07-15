Both Kim and Khloe Kardashian are the definition of #BootyGoals — but which sister has the better butt? Check out their best bootylicious pics and vote here!

It’s no secret that Kim Kardashian, 36, has an amazing butt…after all, she’s basically built her career off of it! However, in recent years, her younger sister, Khloe Kardashian, 33, has been giving her a run in the booty department. Khloe has been hitting the gym like crazy since she ended her relationship with Lamar Odom in 2013, and all those squats and exercises have paid off in a big way. Along with slimming down and toning her stomach, Khloe’s exercising has beefed up her booty in the best way, and like Kim, she isn’t shy about showing it off. Check out their best butt pics in the gallery above and vote on who you think wins the Kardashian booty battle!

While their sister Kourtney Kardashian, 38, is very petite and slim, Kim and Khloe are known for being much more curvy, and they always rock their bodies with the utmost confidence. Of course, getting the looks they have now has not been easy — Khloe completely transformed her figure in the last four years, and Kim has bounced back from giving birth to TWO babies. They’re both very adamant about keeping up a workout schedule (which they constantly document on Snapchat and other social media!), and sticking to their strict diets, and it’s clearly paid off in a big way. Talk about body motivation!

We’ve rounded up some of the best recent pics of Kim and Khloe’s butts in the gallery above, and cast your vote on who has the better backside right here. There’s sure to be more where these photos came from, too….

HollywoodLifers, which sister do you think has the better booty? Vote in the poll above!