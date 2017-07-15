Why Kanye West Loves When Kim Kardashian Shows Off Her Hot Body In Public

M.I.L.F alert! Instead of being overprotective, Kanye West actually loves when wifey Kim Kardashian shows off her body in public. HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on why it turns him on so much!

Kim Kardashian, 36, is by no means a trophy wife, but she’s hot enough to be! Kanye West, 40, totally approves of his wife’s scandalous outfit choices — especially when she chooses to wear as little as possible. The mother-of-two “has been working really hard to get in shape, and she’s really proud of the results,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She thinks this is the best she’s ever looked and loves showing off her hot new body. Overall Kim has been a lot more low key since the robbery, but she’s finally feeling more back to her old self and a lot more confident.” Remember when the reality star was caught wearing skinny jeans and Vans?! Those days are long gone!

“The more confident she feels, she more she likes to wear scandalous outfits that highlight her curves,” the source continues. As for Kanye, “he loves it when Kim wears all these crazy and barely-there clothes. He’s beyond proud of his woman and it turns him on when other guys are looking at her and salivating over her.” Even after three years of marriage, the insane sexual attraction between them is only getting stronger — and it’s starting to show inside the bedroom! As if their relationship couldn’t be any more perfect now they’re having the greatest sex of their lives!

OK, so let’s take a few lessons here. The secret to a happy, long-lasting marriage basically involves a gym membership (and/or personal trainer if you’re extra fancy), a killer closet, and a supportive husband who’s confident even if other dudes are gawking at his woman. The barely-there look is really working in the Selfish author’s favor, especially after she stepped out for a night in a see-through bra with nothing but an unbutton blue blazer over it. Her best outfit yet? We think so!

HollywoodLifers, which of Kim’s outfits do you think Kanye likes the most?