Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Put Rob Drama Behind Them & Look Smitten At Celeb Hotspot

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson stepped away from the drama and out for some fun on a hot date night at a Los Angeles club. See their cozy pic here!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, and boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26, took some time away from the tough circumstances concerning Khloe’s brother Rob Kardashian, 30, and went out for a night on the town at the popular West Hollywood spot Bootsy Bellows on July 14. The creator of Good American jeans looked flawless in a silky floral maxidress with her hair down as she held onto Tristan’s hand. Tristan looked casually cool in a bright blue designed T-shirt, black pants, and a white baseball cap. The couple’s strength through the recent drama surrounding Rob and his ex Blac Chyna, 29, has been admirable and Tristan’s support for Khloe and Rob has been nothing short of amazing. They’ve both been by Rob’s side since the incident occurred so it’s no surprise the duo opted for a stress-free night out. Check out Khloe and Tristan’s sweetest moments together here!

Khloe has been encouraging her beau to help her brother by befriending him and setting a good example and although there’s some speculation that it may put too much of a strain on their relationship, Tristan has been more than willing to be there for his lady love’s family. The Kardashian clan has been equally supportive to him too. They’ve attended numerous Cleveland Cavaliers games to cheer the basketball player on during the exciting NBA Finals back in June 2017 and Khloe was there for him during the team’s devestating loss. The comfort the couple has shown to each other during difficult times is just one of the many ways they remain inspirational in the crazy world of celebrity dating.

Although Khloe’s been there for her little brother, she’s also been busy with her booming career, including the promotion of her highly successful jeans brand. She just released her new Skinny jean model and has had some pretty faces such as Justin Bieber’s exes Chanel Jeffries and Yovanna Ventura to help with her advertisements. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also celebrated her birthday on June 27 with family and friends at Blind Dragon in West Hollywood.

