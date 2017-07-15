Kendall Jenner Goes Braless In Spaghetti Strap & Shows Off Her Washboard Abs — See Sexy Pic

Kendall Jenner rocked a cool and chic look for summer that we’re totally obsessed with! You’ll totally love her sexy braless outfit!

Kendall Jenner stunned in a casual ensemble! The 21 year-old definitely proved her supermodel status with this one. She opted to go braless beneath a spaghetti-strap black top that flaunted her flat abs. Kendall’s trendy jeans made her legs look incredibly long. She accessorized with black sandals and a brown leather melt that was chain to her matching clutch. Kendall always knew how to slay!

She’s been back in Beverly Hills after living it up on a fun girls vacation with her bestie Bella Hadid. The ladies looked like they were having a ball on the island of Mykonos in Greece. Kendall was as glamorous as ever in her white bikini top that she wore with a pair of super loose baggy pants. Bella chose to show off some cleavage with a pale blue bikini. The gals proved how in sync they were because Bella wore some baggy pants too.

In the meantime, Kendall’s reportedly been getting “really serious” with her rumored beau A$AP Rocky. Sadly we shouldn’t expect to see them heating up on the streets with some steamy PDA. “They like to keep their careers separate and their private lives as private as possible,” a source close to Kendall revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “They’re both successful in their chosen fields and they’ve worked hard to get there — they don’t want to dilute that success by merging their careers together in any way.” Kendall and A$AP have been spotted out together more and more, but they’ve never been a super touchy-feely couple in public. Maybe this hot pair has a sexy rendezvous planned now that Kendall has returned to LA!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall’s hot look? Is it her hottest outfit ever?