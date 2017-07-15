Justin Bieber’s Exes Unite In Awkward New Photo Shoot For Khloe Kardashian’s Clothing Line

Justin Bieber’s exes, Chantel Jeffries and Yovanna Ventura looked very sexy posing in an ad for Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Good American’ jeans line. See the sizzling photo here!

They’re showing him what he’s missing! Chantel Jeffries, 23, and Yovanna Ventura, 21, have both dated pop superstar Justin Bieber, 23, in the past and now they’ve come together in a stunning photo to model for Khloe Kardashian‘s Good American jeans brand. Khloe took to her Instagram to enthusiastically post the gorgeous pic of the duo sporting the straight leg version of her line. “Just dropped!! How beautiful are my squad’s @chanteljeffries and @yoventura in the newest @goodamerican fit GOOD STRAIGHT? Finally a straight leg jean that lifts your booty and balances a curvaceous shape perfectly…now available #Goodsquad #GoodStraight,” the caption for the post read. See sizzling photos of Yovanna and Justin’s old romance here!

The photo shows the girls posing with Yovanna standing behind Chantel and both looking hot in two separate shades of the jeans and black sleeveless fitting tops. Yovanna has her flowing locks down while Chantel opted for a high ponytail. The talented models proved that they’re more than just Justin’s exes with the breathtaking ad that showcased their beauty. Although Chantel is no longer with Justin, there doesn’t seem to be any harsh feelings among the two. Justin took to Instagram to flirt and playfully post a fun throwback photo of Chantel in Feb. 2017 and she delightfully responded. We’re not so sure about Yovanna, though. Her Instagram photo back in Apr. 2015 seemed to diss the Biebs and flaunt what Justin no longer has!

The two ladies dated Justin after his infamous on-again-off-again relationship with Selena Gomez, 24. He dated Yovanna on and off in 2014 and 2015 and the “Let Me Love You” singer dated Chantel a year later in 2016. His high profile series of other girlfriends have included Barbara Palvin, Adriana Lima, Hailey Baldwin, and Sofia Richie. We wonder if Yovanna and Chantel’s common link gave them some interesting stories to chat about during the photo shoot. Hmm…Now that would be some exciting conversation!

HollywoodLifers, how do you feel about Justin’s exes looking sexy in a photo shoot together? Tell us your opinions here!