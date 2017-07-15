Jeremy Meeks & Chloe Green Hold Hands On Romantic Date After Poolside PDA

Jeremy Meeks and Chloe Green were all over each other for a hot night out in Los Angeles just days after he filed for separation from his wife! The sexy new pics will make your jaw drop!

Jeremy Meeks, 33, and Chloe Green looked more smitten than ever after their sultry pool date on Friday, July 14. The “hot felon” turned model strolled hand-in-hand with Chloe into the LA restaurant Catch. Jeremy rocked a black fedora to go with his dark jeans, white colarless shirt, and a black jacket. Chloe looked stunning in a black satin dress that showed off her cleavage. The Topshop heiress paired the revealing frock with a pair of heeled sandals that had pom-poms on them to add a little bit of fun to her outfit. Click Here For More Photos Of Chloe & Jeremy!

Jeremy and Chloe, 26, already had a PDA-filled day. They were spotted at the rooftop pool of the Peninsula Hotel in Beverly Hills. “They couldn’t keep their hands off of each other,” an eyewitness revealed to HollywoodLife.com. “I thought they were going to get hot and heavy right there on the lounge chairs. But, they’re really nice together. He absolutely looks happy to be with her. They looked to really be enjoying each other’s company.”

Their pool date was just three days after Jeremy officially filed for legal separation from his heartbroken wife Melissa Meeks on July 11. The model requested they share legal and physical custody of their 7 year-old son Jeremy Jr. He also asked for visitation to be “shared between parents.” All of this has got to be so tough on Melissa. She found out about Jeremy’s July 1st make-out with Chloe in the worst way possible. “The first I learned of it was when I woke up and checked my phone,” she told The Daily Mail. “Some random person I don’t know sent a direct message with the photograph of my husband kissing that woman. I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart. I’d never heard of Chloe Green. I thought Jeremy was working.”

