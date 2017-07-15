‘Teen Mom’s Jenelle Evans Beams While Wedding Dress Shopping: See The Bride-To-Be’s Choices

‘Teen Mom’ star Jenelle Evans excitingly took to Instagram to show off her happy wedding dress shopping adventure. See her fun-loving pics here!

Jenelle Evans is getting married! The 25-year-old Teen Mom star posted Instagram photos of her search for the perfect wedding dress and she looked absolutely thrilled! Jenelle is set to marry the father of her baby daughter Ensley, David Eason on Sept. 23, 2017 and she’s been documenting all the steps she’s taking to get ready for the big day. The Bride-to-be captioned one of her photos with “It’s finally happening!” so there’s no doubt that the special occasion is something she’s been anticipating for a while. She also brought along some friends to help her make the perfect choice. See some of the most adorable photos of Jenelle and David here!

Despite the anticipation of the upcoming wedding, it looks like not everyone will be invited. Jenelle revealed that she’s not going to be inviting any of her Teen Mom 2 co-stars because she wants the day to be as drama-free as possible and because of their tumultuous relationship over the years, she may not even invite her own mother. Fans of the show know very well that there’s been a long custody battle between Jenelle and her mom for Jenelle’s son, Jace but now that the reality star’s finally clean from her scary heroin addiction, she’s able to be the full-time mom and wife she’s always wanted to be.

In addition to her wedding, Jenelle is preparing for the release of her book Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom which comes out on July 25, 2017. The book gives an inside look into Jenelle’s life and allows the reader to get to know who she really is behind the scenes of her popular MTV show. With all the speculation that can come from being in the public eye, we’re happy the mother of three is setting the record straight. It’s only one of many reasons she’ll have to smile when she walks down the aisle!

