Gwen Stefani & Kids Lovingly Cheer On Blake Shelton From Backstage At Concert

Gwen Stefani has got to be the world’s cutest GF! She supported Blake Shelton from backstage with her sons in the sweetest Snapchats ever!

Gwen Stefani cuddled with her sons as they partied it up at Blake Shelton‘s show on Friday, July 14. The kids adorably were sharing their dance moves with the world on Gwen’s Snapchat. She could not have looked prouder to watch her man at Country Thunder in Craven, Canada. Gwen, 47, has such a sweet relationship with Blake and it has totally melted our hearts! The pic she shared of Blake, 41, goofing off with her 3 year-old son Apollo was enough to have us swooning.

Blake pretended that he was about to take a massive bite out of the precious little guy as Gwen captured the moment on her Instagram. How amazing would it be if these two lovebirds actually got married? Unfortunately fans might have to wait awhile before Blake gets down on one knee. Don’t expect a super secret wedding for these two! “When they are married, people will know immediately,” a source told HollywoodLife.com. “When it comes to marriage, it might take a little time before that happens. There are many reasons why they are waiting.”

Blake and Gwen reportedly have decided to give their relationship time and make sure the kids can fully appreciate the big day. “One of the main reasons is that Gwen would like Apollo to be a little older so he can appreciate and understand things more,” the insider revealed. “She wants all the kids to be on board and old enough to understand that Blake will be their stepfather and that it will be forever.” That has got to be the most swoon-worthy thing ever!

