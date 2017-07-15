‘Game Of Thrones’: George R.R. Martin Confirms This Fan Fave Won’t Return

Sorry ‘Game of Thrones’ fans, George R.R. Martin revealed one beloved character from the books won’t be popping up on the show! Warning: spoilers ahead!

George R.R. Martin totally bummed Game of Thrones fans out when he confirmed Lady Stoneheart won’t ever be riding onto your screen. The book series author told readers and viewers Michelle Fairley won’t be back as the resurrected Catelyn Stark. He explained why GoT‘s showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss decided not to include her epic return. “I think one of the biggest ones would probably be when they made the decision not to bring Catelyn Stark back as Lady Stoneheart,” he told Time magazine.

You might remember, Catelyn was one of the tragic victims of the horrific Red Wedding in season 3. She was killed by the Freys along with her son Robb Stark and his wife Talisa and it totally destroyed our hearts. In the books, Catelyn got brought back to life by Beric Dondarrion and became Lady Stoneheart. She haunted the riverlands to take out her revenge as a zombie-esque creature. Sadly we won’t get to see that happen in show.

George dished that it was one big things in the books that didn’t make it in front of the cameras. He said the he even fought a little bit with David and D.B. about it. “That was probably the first major diversion of the show from the books and, you know, I argued against that, and David and Dan made that decision,” he told the mag. “In my version of the story, Catelyn Stark is re-imbued with a kind of life and becomes this vengeful wight who galvanizes a group of people around her and is trying to exact her revenge on the riverlands. David and Dan made a decision not to go in that direction in their story, pursuing other threads. But both of them are equally valid, I think, because Catelyn Stark is a fictional character and she doesn’t exist. You can tell either story about her.”

HollywoodLifers, are you heartbroken Catelyn won’t be back? Do you think Lady Stoneheart should’ve made an appearance on the show?