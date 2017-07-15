Garbine Muguruza Wins 2017 Wimbledon Women’s Championship: Beats Venus Williams

She did it! Garbine Muguruza came out on top at Wimbledon, winning the women’s singles title over Venus Williams. We’ve got more on her incredible victory.

There was a Williams sister in contention to win Wimbledon in 2017 and it wasn’t pregnant Serena. Her 37-year-old sis Venus battled it out against Spain’s Garbine Muguruza, 23, for the chance to become the oldest female player to win a Grand Slam event, in the process overtaking Serena’s record that she set in January by winning the Australian Open at age 35. After battling it out, Garbine came out on top with a 7-5, 6-0 win in the greatest grass tournament in all of tennis on July 15. It’s her first Wimbledon victory after losing to Venus’ sis Serena in the 2015 finals.

Garbine dominated almost from the start. Venus couldn’t come back after a double fault on the first point of the second set. It was all over after that and Garbine got her second Grand Slam win. “I love the big stage,” Venus said ahead of the match at the All England Tennis Club. “There is a lot more pressure and it is about dealing with it. I just love the game and I don’t want this part of my life to end. It is not over until it is over.” At an age where many players have retired or are slipping during their sunset years, Venus has returned to championship form after dropping to the 103rd ranking at her lowest point.

Venus was looking for her sixth win at Wimbledon, with her first victory coming a whopping 17 years ago in 2000 when she was just 20. She repeated as champion the following year then went on to win again in 2005, 2007 and 2008. She hasn’t been in the finals since 2009 and has been playing her best tennis in years, so the crowd was heavily on her side. “I don’t think about my age,” Williams told BBC Sport. “It is not a factor.” She’s had such a terrific year, squaring off in the final of the Australian Open against Serena, who was 10 weeks pregnant at the time. Her younger sis ended up winning, yet it was so exciting after all these years to see the Williams sisters in a Grand Slam final together.

14th seeded Garbine battled her way past the world’s top ranked player Angelique Kerber, 29, in the quarter finals then went on to sweep Slovakia’s Magdalena Rybarikova in straight sets in the semis. Venus dispatched 2017 French Open champ Jelena Ostapenko, 20, in straight sets in the quarters then blew past Britain’s Johanna Konta, 26, to reach the finals. Both ladies are playing at the top of their games, but ultimately Garbine came out as the 2017 Wimbledon champion.

